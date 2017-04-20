Immune Pharma finalizing deal for commercialization of Ceplene in Latin America; shares ahead 59%

Thinly traded nano cap Immune Pharmaceuticals (IMNP +59% ) jumps on a healthy 45x spike in volume in response to its announcement that it has inked a binding letter of intent (LOI) with Pint Pharma GmnH for the commercialization of Ceplene (histamine dihydrochloride) in Latin America. The LOI binds the parties to seek an agreement extending an exclusive license to Pint for all Latin American countries including Mexico.

In conjunction with the deal, Pint will make a $4M investment in IMNP subsidiary Cytovia.

Celpene is administered with low-dose interleukin-2 (IL-2) for the first remission maintenance treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (ALL).