CNN: Ousting O'Reilly will cost Fox tens of millions

Parting ways with ousted host Bill O'Reilly will cost Fox News (FOX +0.5% , FOXA +0.7% ) tens of millions of dollars in a payout, CNN reports.

It's a "staggering amount," a source tells CNN, though Fox and O'Reilly won't acknowledge that a parachute exists.

O'Reilly, who hosted Fox News' top-rated show, had signed a new contract worth about $25M a year and lasting through the next presidential election last month, shortly before the news that he wouldn't be returning to The O'Reilly Factor from his vacation.

That set up an exit payment, sources said, but O'Reilly won't get everything he was owed.

Asked last night about the exit, Fox CEO James Murdoch said "We did a thorough investigation, a thorough review, and we reached a conclusion. Everything that we said in our statement is all you need to know."

The company ended up paying more than $40M to former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes when he was forced out last summer.