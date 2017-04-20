GE keeps 3-D checkbook open

General Electric (GE +0.7% ) is weighing additional purchases to expand its fast-growing 3-D printing business, racing to beat out competitors such as Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY +1.7% ) and United Technologies (UTX +0.4% ) .

The ability to print complex parts is "one of the most disruptive innovations I’ve seen in the manufacturing space in my 37 years here," said David Joyce, GE's vice chair in charge of 3-D printing. "Manufacturing is going through a renaissance."

GE will expand the business through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, he added, without naming potential targets.

