Interpace jettisons long-term debt for convertible notes; shares ahead 8%

Interpace Diagnostics (IDXG +7.7% ) jumps on higher volume in response to its announcement that it has exchanged all of its outstanding long-term $9.34M secured debt associated with the RedPath acquisition with an institutional investor at 95 cents on the dollar ($8.9M).

Under the terms of the transaction, Interpace issued a $5.3M secured convertible note and a $3.5M secured note, subsequently exchanged for a $3.5M secured convertible note. The investor then fully converted the notes into shares of the company's common stock.