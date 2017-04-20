Trump to revive 1962 law to investigate steel imports

Steel stocks are higher as Pres. Trump is expected to meet with industry executives today at the White House and sign a directive asking for a probe into whether imports of foreign-made steel are hurting U.S. national security.

Trump reportedly will sign the memorandum authorizing a probe under section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, a rarely used law that allows emergency trade sanctions based on reasons of national security.

Meanwhile, the U.S. International Trade Commission today will hear an antitrust complaint from U.S. Steel (X +3.8% ) that rival Chinese manufacturers colluded to fix prices to undercut competitors in the U.S. market; in November, a trade judge rejected the claim, saying the agency did not have legal authority to hear the allegations.