Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates slide to five-month lows, with 30-year at 3.97%

Mortgage rates fell for the fifth straight week, with the benchmark 30-year fixed sliding below 4% for the first time in six months, according to Freddie Mac's latest survey.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.97% during the past week, down from 4.08% in the previous week and below 4% for the first time since Nov. 17, and the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.23%, down from 3.34%.

Treasury yields that guide mortgage costs have dropped on investor expectations that an economy under Pres. Trump will prove less robust than anticipated, according to the publisher of Inside Mortgage Finance.

