Investors sell the news on D.R. Horton; shares down 2%

With the stock already ahead more than 20% YTD, investors may have already priced in a strong FQ2 report from D.R. Horton (DHI -2.1% ). There was a headline beat, but exclude a tax benefit, and EPS missed estimates, according to Bloomberg.

Wells Fargo bull Stephen East says operating margin of 10.5% (excl. impairment charge) was 10 basis points below his estimate. He reiterates his Outperform rating and $34-$36 price target range.

MKM's Megan McGrath says the company did what it needed to do with solid order growth and better-than-expected closings. She reiterates a Neutral rating and $33 price target.

ITB -0.65% , while the more retail-oriented (think Home Depot) XHB +0.2%

Previously: D.R. Horton up 0.9% after earnings beat, raised guidance (April 20)