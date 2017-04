Dutch court orders Shell-Exxon criminal probe over quakes

A Dutch court orders prosecutors to open an investigation into whether the Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) joint venture that oversees production at the Groningen gas field bears any criminal responsibility for earthquakes.

Several small quakes caused by production at the country's largest gas field have damaged thousands of buildings and structures across the Groningen province, and prosecutors previously have declined to act but an appeals court is now directing them to open an investigation.

The JV, which has accepted civil responsibility for damage caused by the quakes and is paying damages of more than €1B ($1.1B), says it is surprised by the decision.