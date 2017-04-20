Ocwen crumbles on more regulatory issues

The North Carolina bank commissioner has issued a cease and desist order to Ocwen Financial (OCN -12.8% ).

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS -9.7% ), Altisource Residential (RESI -2.9% )

More details as they come in ...

Update at 12:57 ET: Link to order is here. The order requires Ocwen to immediately cease acquiring new MSRs or originating new mortgages to be serviced by Ocwen until the company can show that it's financial stable, and that customer escrow funds are being properly accounted for and being disbursed in an accurate and timely fashion.