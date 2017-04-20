Adidas CEO talks China, U.S. and death of malls

Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY, OTCQX:ADDDF) sees its margins in the U.S. improving in the near term as the business continues to track back.

The gains in the U.S. could help offset lower margins for Adidas in China, where the company is expected to see a slight decline from its impressive 35% margin rate from last year. Adidas has a long-term plan to have 12K stores opened in China.

Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted is in China for the first time since taking over his position. Earlier today, he made an interesting comment about retail in general. "Brick-and-mortar traditional and fast-moving consumer goods has dramatically slowed down. Traffic in large malls has slowed down. That is one trend and right now that's not being offset by anything," he observed. What's the end game for Adidas if the mall channel dries up?