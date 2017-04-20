Tesla recalls 53K vehicles

Tesla (TSLA -1% ) issued a voluntary recall for around 53K vehicles built early last year for a brake issue, according to a CNBC report.

The recall action covers both Model S cars and Model X SUVs. 31K of the recalled cars are located in the U.S.

The story is developing. More details will be added as they become available.

Update: TechCrunch posted the e-mail sent to Tesla owners impacted by the recall. A key portion is below.

"Tesla recently discovered a potential manufacturing issue with the electric parking brakes installed on certain Model S and Model X vehicles that could prevent the parking brake from releasing. We do not believe this issue could ever lead to a safety concern for our customers, and we have not seen a single accident or injury relating to it. However, in order to be overly cautious, we are going to be proactively replacing these parts to ensure that no issues arise."