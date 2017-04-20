Ocwen now down 40% as investors debate endgame

A closer read of the North Carolina cease and desist order finds Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) last December entered into a MOU with a number of state regulators for an audit of all consumer escrow accounts.

Coming back on Jan. 13, Ocwen said a reconciliation of escrow accounts would cost $1.5B - money the company doesn't have. The company asked to instead audit only a sampling of its 2.5M active first lien escrow accounts. This request was rejected.

Reports say 20 other state regulators have joined with NC, and other reports are saying the CFPB has sued Ocwen over servicing practices.

The stock's now lower by 40% , with sizable vendor Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) down 30% . Altisource Asset Management (AAMC -7.9% ), Altisource Residential (RESI -3.1% )

Previously: Ocwen crumbles on more regulatory issues (April 20)

Update at 1:47 ET: Now down 53.3% , Ocwen is on volatility halt. ASPS is off 39% .

Update at 1:50 ET: Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi gets in on the action, filing a lawsuit against Ocwen. According to Reuters, the CFPB has also sued, alleging years of "widespread errors, shortcuts, and runarounds."