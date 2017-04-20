Reuters: BP considering sale of Canada oil sands stakes

BP (BP +0.5% ) is considering a sale of its stakes in three Canadian oil sands projects, as part of its strategy of exiting non-core businesses, Reuters reports.

BP's 50% stake in the Sunrise project, where Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) owns the rest and is the operator, is seen as the most valuable of the three Alberta assets; BP also owns a 50% stake in Pike, operated by Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), and is majority owner of the Terre de Grace oil sands pilot project.

If the sale proceeds, BP would seek to deploy capital in higher-return regions such as the U.S. Permian Basin, according to the report.