Lear upgraded at Baird after lagging for months

Lear (LEA +2.7% ) is flying higher as Baird upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $161 price target, as the firm has become buyers following sustained underperformance despite strong company and industry fundamentals.

Baird says LEA trades at 4.8x estimated 2017 EBITDA, below the company's three-year median of 5.6x, and expects continued strong organic growth above market and free cash flow generation and deployment to support a higher valuation with mid-term upside toward the auto supplier group's ~6.5x EBITDA.

Baird also says sell-side sentiment has worsened in recent months, with only around a third of analysts Buy-rated.