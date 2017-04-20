Samsung to pursue customer trust with launch of Galaxy S8

Tomorrow is launch day in the U.S. for Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy S8 smartphone, and stakes are high after the (somewhat literal) meltdown of the company's launch of Note 7 devices last year.

The company's trying to win back the trust of customers, but some customers in South Korea (who were able to get their phones Tuesday) are complaining about a red hue on their screen, Eun-Young Jeong notes. The company says that's not a defect but an adaptive display changeable via color range settings.

The phone's gotten more preorders than its S7 predecessor, including 1M in South Korea.

Samsung recalled 3M of the Note 7 devices last year due to batteries that overheat and catch fire.

The company says it has a new eight-step quality testing process and has tested about 100,000 of the new devices; a teardown report from iFixit suggests the battery design is little changed if at all from the Note 7.