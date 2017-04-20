Analysts urge patience for Kinder Morgan investors weary of waiting for catalyst

Kinder Morgan (KMI -1.4% ) meanders lower after "solid" Q1 results and maintaining the dividend at a $0.50 annual rate weren’t enough to appease investors hoping for a catalyst to drive shares higher.

SunTrust's Tristan Richardson maintains his Buy rating, noting that during its earnings conference call, KMI "slightly honed its outlook for the [Trans Mountain] project, offering incremental confidence of an announcement mid-year which should offer upside to the shares as a dividend hike becomes more apparent."

RBC analyst Elvira Scotto, who has a Market Perform rating and a $25 price target on the stock, says KMI's distributable cash flow was higher than expected.

Morgan Stanley's Tom Abrams sees KMI "among a small potential group of midstream players who would potentially be growing distributions at a double digit pace in the 2018-plus time frame."