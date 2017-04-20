Ocwen: CFPB suit unfounded; shares -52%

"The substantive allegations in today’s suit are inaccurate and unfounded," says Ocwen Financial (OCN -52% ), responding to today's CFPB charges. Ocwen is "unaware" of the CFPB conducting any detailed review of its loan servicing files.

"The CFPB suit is primarily based on the CFPB’s flawed review of data and its self-serving conclusion about isolated instances where Ocwen self-identified ways we can do better."

In between the lines of the Ocwen response: The head of the CFPB (if not the whole agency) has been targeted for firing by the Trump administration, and what better way to stay in business than to unleash a lawsuit against a fat target.

Maybe the bigger issue for Ocwen are cease and desist orders from regulators in more than 20 states. The company intends to respond later.

