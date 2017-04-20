Sinking feeling for Rite Aid

Rite Aid (RAD -2.3% ) and Fred's (FRED -1.2% ) are lower again on more concerns that the FTC will sue to prevent Rite Aid's merger with Walgreens. The latest reports via Bloomberg indicate the agency is deposing execs at Rite Aid.

Imperial Capital didn't help Rite Aid shareholders a whole lot earlier today when it noted that the standalone value of the company is about $1.50 or $2.00 to $3.00 if the improvement in the Wellness stores is factored in.

Sources: CNBC and Bloomberg

Shares of Rite Aid hit a 52-week low of $3.75 earlier in the afternoon.