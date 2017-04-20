FCC votes to deregulate business data services, portending price hikes

As expected, the FCC has voted to do away with most regulations of the $45B business data services market, effectively deregulating the business and likely paving the way for price hikes on small business (and schools and libraries) from telecom giants.

The rich are set to get richer: AT&T (T +0.2% ), Verizon (VZ -1.3% ), CenturyLink (CTL +0.7% ). But some companies like Sprint (S +0.2% ) backed the old plan, saying prices for business data are too high.

Small businesses and government services need special access lines to quickly transmit large amounts of data, such as to ATM readers or credit-card gas pumps.

The move today isn't a complete deregulation, as a few price caps in areas with little competition will be kept. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said the regulations had threatened competition and investment.