'Off the charts' demand at 5-year TIPS auction

Bond dealers took down just 16.7% of the sale, a record low amount by a full 200 basis points, according to Jefferies' Thomas Simons. Indirect and direct bidders (real-money investors) bought up the rest.

Simons, though, suggests the action was technical in nature, and doesn't expect anyone to chase the market here.

Aaron Kohli agrees, noting TIPS prices are improving after the auction, but he would be a seller if 5-year breakevens continue to drift higher into month-end.

