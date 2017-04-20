Moynihan talks shop after strong quarter

Dropping by Barron's today, Bank of America (BAC +1.6% ) CEO Brian Moynihan was in no mood to take a victory lap after the bank's strong Q1. He instead remains focused on stability, cost-cutting, and "responsible growth."

Noted by Moynihan: A simpler bank with just four checking accounts offered vs. as many as 23 previously; an improved mix of loans - split nearly 50/50 consumer and commercial.

Of capital returns, Moynihan isn't expecting a change from last year, when 70% of the $7.7B returned to shareholders was from buybacks, and 30% from dividends.

He expects the Fed to hike twice more this year, and says BofA might feel less pressure than most as a large portion of its deposits are in non-interest bearing checking accounts.