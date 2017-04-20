Skechers tops $1B in revenue, shares +4%

Skechers (NYSE:SKX) hauls in more than $1B for the first time ever in a quarter.

The company says it recorded a 16.8% revenue increase in its international wholesale business and a 12.8% gain for its company-owned global retail business.

Gross profit improved 20 bps to 44.4% of sales.

Selling expenses rose 140 bps to 6.9% of sales.

The company ended the quarter with an inventory position of $586M, up 17% Y/Y.

Skechers sees revenue of $950M-$975M in Q2 vs. $962M consensus and EPS of $0.42 to $0.47 vs. $0.47 consensus.

Previously: Skechers beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (April 20)