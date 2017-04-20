BP Gulf oil spill damage valued at $17.2B, new study says

BP's 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill caused $17.2B in damage to beaches, animals, fish and coral, according to a financial accounting released on the seventh anniversary of the disaster.

The new study is based on a survey of thousands of Americans that asked what they would be willing to pay to prevent the kind of impacts unleashed by the spill.

The report, published in the Science journal and ordered by the U.S. government, is the most comprehensive attempt yet to put on value on the environmental losses, says one of the lead researchers.