Visa higher after earnings, $5B buyback plan

Visa (NYSE:V) reports payments volume growth of 37% to $1.7T in FQ2.

Cross-border volume was up 132% Y/Y during the quarter, inclusive of the new contribution of Visa Europe.

Total processed transactions jumped up 42% to 26.3B.

Services revenue was up 17% to $2.0B.

Visa's effective tax rate was 28.6% for the quarter.

Looking ahead, Visa expects revenue growth of 16% to 18% for the fiscal year on an adjusted basis. Annual operating margin in the mid 60s and an adjusted effective tax rate of around 30% are anticipated.

The company says it will buy back up to $5B worth of it stock.

