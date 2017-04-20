Gilead's Vemlidy shows positive benefit in two long-term HBV studies

Long-term results (96 weeks) from two Phase 3 studies assessing the safety and efficacy of Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide, TAF 25 mg) in immune active patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection showed high rates of viral suppression while experiencing less stress on the bones and kidneys than Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, TDF 300 mg). The data are being presented at The International Liver Congress in Amsterdam.

Analyses conducted at week 96 showed continued high efficacy with no evidence of resistance while maintaining its positive safety characteristics. Patients switching from to Vemlidy from Viread at week 96 also maintained viral suppression with improvements in the liver enzyme ALT and bone and renal metrics.

Vemlidy is a prodrug of tenofovir that delivers similar efficacy at 1/10th the dose thereby improving its safety profile.

Previously: FDA OKs Gilead's TAF for HBV (Nov. 10, 2016)

Previously: Gilead's Vemlidy OK'd in Japan for hep B (Dec. 19, 2016)

Previously: Gilead's Vemlidy OK'd in Europe (Jan. 11)