Inventory overhang whacks bottom line at Mattel

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is down 4.20% in AH trading after the toy company misses estimates with its Q1 report.

Global Barbie sales fell 13% during the quarter, while Fischer-Price sales fell 9%.

The company's gross margin rate came in at 37.9%, well below the consensus estimate for a mark of 43.1%.

"Results were below our expectations due to the retail inventory overhang coming out of the holiday period," warns CEO Margo Georgiadis.

"We are confident we have worked through the majority of this overhang and look forward to a strong launch of Disney's Cars 3 theatrical release in the second quarter," she adds.

