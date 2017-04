E*Trade climbs 2.8% after earnings beat

Q1 net income of $145M or $0.48 per share not necessarily comparable to income of $153M and $0.53 a year ago. Net revenue of $553M up from $472M.

Adjusted operating margin of 38% up 400 basis points Y/Y.

Net interest margin of 263 bps down 18 bps; interest-earning assets of $48.7B up 19%.

DARTs of 207.2K up 25% from Q1 one year ago. Average commission per trade of $9.87 down 7%. Customer margin balances of $7.3B up 16%.

Loan loss provision benefit of $14M for quarter vs. benefit of $18M a year ago.

