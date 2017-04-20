VBL's late-stage study of VB-111 in brain cancer to continue as planned after safety review; shares ahead 16% after hours

Thinly traded micro cap VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VBLT) is up 16% after hours on increased volume in response to its announcement that, after a review of the safety data by the Independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee, its Phase 3 clinical trial, GLOBE, assessing lead product candidate ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111) in recurrent glioblastoma will continue as planned.

Interim efficacy data will be available this summer with top-line results from the full dataset expected in early 2018.

VB-111 is an intravenously-administered next-generation anti-angiogenic agent that utilizes the company's Vascular Targeting System to target endothelial cells in the tumor vasculature.