Maxim Integrated up after fiscal Q3 beat, solid guidance

Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM +1.9% ) is up 1.4% in choppy after-hours trades following Q3 earnings that beat expectations and featured solid guidance for the June quarter.

Results were paced by Automotive and Industrial growth year-over-year, says CEO Tunc Doluca.

Cash, equivalents and short-term investments were $2.16B, up $69M Q/Q. Cash flow from operations was $221M.

Based on a 90-day backlog of $382M, Maxim's guiding for next-quarter revenues of $590M-$630M (vs. consensus for $598M) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.59-$0.65 (above expectations for $0.58).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press Release