Navios Maritime Partners to buy Rickmers container fleet for $113M

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) agrees to acquire the container fleet of Rickmers Maritime for ~$113M.

NMM says the Rickmers fleet consists of 14 container vessels, including 11 4,250 TEU vessels and three 3,450 TEU vessels, with an average age of 9.5 years; five of the 4,250 TEU vessels are employed on charters that have staggered expirations in 2018-19 at a net daily charter rate of $26,850.

NMM says the acquisition is being financed through a $20M equity investment by Navios Partners and a secured loan facility under discussion.