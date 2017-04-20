NCR drops in late trade despite beat, raised guidance

NCR (NCR +2.8% ) is giving up gains after hours, -2.5% , despite posting Q1 results that beat expectations and featured raised guidance.

Revenue grew 2.3% to $1.48B, up 9% excluding currency effects and the IPS divestiture. Gross margin was up 9% to $413M, thanks to a favorable software mix and productivity improvement.

Operating income rose 16% to $117M.

Revenue by segment: Software, $452M (up 8%); Services, $557M (up 3%); Hardware, $469M (down 3%).

Cash from operations was $43M, up from $23M; free cash outflow decreased to $12 from a year-ago $29M.

It's boosted fiscal 2017 guidance slightly, to revenues of $6.63B-$6.75B (consensus for $6.68B) from $6.6B-$6.72B, and to non-GAAP EPS of $3.32-$3.42 (above consensus for $3.31) from $3.27-$3.37.

Earnings slides

Press Release