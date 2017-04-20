Proofpoint rebounds 7.4% after beat, raised guidance

After a daylong tumble, security/compliance firm Proofpoint (PFPT -8.5% ) is bouncing back after hours, +7.4% , following a Q1 earnings beat that featured 2017 guidance boosted above expectations.

Revenues rose 43% on billings that increased 40% to $137.4M. The company swung to an operating profit of $7.1M on a non-GAAP basis, vs. a year-ago loss of $2.5M.

Revenue breakout: Subscription, $110.9M (up 43.3%); Hardware and services, $2.3M (up 44.8%).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $118M-$120M (vs. consensus for $118.2M), with billings expected at $141M-$143M, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.11-$0.13 vs. an expected $0.11, along with free cash flow of $11M-$12M.

For full 2017, it sees revenues of $496M-$500M (above consensus for $492.3M), with billings at $619M-$623M. Non-GAAP EPS is forecast at $0.56-$0.59 vs. $0.51 expected, and free cash flow is forecast at $98M-$106M.

