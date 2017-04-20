Exxon backed by group of Republican AGs in fight over climate probe

A group of 11 Republican attorneys general join forces in court to help stop an investigation into whether Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) misled investors about the effects of fossil fuels on the global climate.

The AGs filed a brief today in U.S. District Court in Manhattan supporting a lawsuit by XOM, which says the probe by the New York and Massachusetts AGs is an unconstitutional excess of power.

The two Democrat AGs "falsely presume that the scientific debate regarding climate change is settled," the group says, adding that the state probes are using government power to chill free speech.

XOM’s lawsuit seeks to block subpoenas for millions of pages of documents and executives’ internal emails that may have discussed climate change.