Tesla could add billions in revenue from semi truck market, analyst says

A high-tech Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) semi truck could amass billions of dollars in revenues just by capturing a small fraction of the U.S. trucking market, Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas says, adding TSLA's announced entry into electric autonomous semi trucks makes "a lot of sense - maybe even more sense than passenger cars."

In one hypothetical scenario outlined by Jonas, TSLA could become a truck manufacturer; if it could sell 25K trucks/year, Jonas estimates TSLA could add $2.5B in annual revenue just by capturing 10% of the total U.S. new truck market - worth about as much as selling 70K Model 3 cars at base prices.

TSLA's move also could be a boon for trucking companies: Jonas thinks an autonomous electric version could save them 60%-70% vs. conventional trucks, due to lower fuel, maintenance and insurance costs.

Jonas is not the only analyst who thinks TSLA's truck business could be a big deal; Piper Jaffray's Alex Potter yesterday downgraded truck manufacturers Cummins and Paccar, partly due to the potential threat from TSLA.