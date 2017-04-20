WSJ: Trump’s bid to stem steel imports faces big obstacles

Steelmakers rebounded in a big way today after Pres. Trump ordered a U.S. investigation of steel imports and China iron ore prices rose following a selloff that may have been overdone.

But a WSJ analysis notes that Trump’s bid to slow the flow of imports into the U.S. steel market is fighting strong currents: U.S. market prices are among the world’s highest, and a strong dollar makes overseas products even more competitive.

Wider duties on imports also could encourage U.S. producers to further drive up their prices, complicating Trump’s pledge to support U.S. manufacturers.

Even within the U.S. steel industry, many of the biggest producers are global companies with operations that could be affected by new trade sanctions.