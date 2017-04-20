For a switch, videogame sales jump, thanks to Nintendo

After months of declines, videogame sales rebounded in March with the help of a new console from Nintendo (NTDOY -1.4% ) and some strong game releases.

Overall sales jumped 24% to $1.36B, according to NPD Group, halting a streak of nine straight Y/Y declines in the business. Hardware sales nearly doubled, to $485M, as the Nintendo Switch had the second-biggest launch for any platform in more than 20 years.

Accesories grew 9% to $231M, with Switch accessories making up a quarter of that. An Amiibo character pack tied to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild made up 43% of spending on interactive gaming toys.

In software, videogame software rose 5% to $612M, and PC game software (physical and via Steam) fell 25% to $29M, leading to total software gains of 2.7%. A set of new releases topped the game charts and spurred sales: Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands (UBSFY +2.6% ) debuted at the top of the dollar sales chart, followed by the new Zelda (OTCPK:NTDOY). No. 3 was Mass Effect: Andromeda (EA +1.7% ) and No. 4, Horizon Zero Dawn (SNE +2.6% ).

The Switch version of Zelda sold more than 900,000 packaged units and Switch packaged software overall sold 1.3M, a record for a Nintendo launch.