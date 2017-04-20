Manhattan Associates misses on revenues, cuts outlook

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) has slipped 6.1% postmarket after reporting Q1 earnings where revenues declined and missed expectations, and the company lowered its full-year outlook.

The quarter showed a balance between "strong license fee performance and retail macro challenges," says CEO Eddie Capel.

“We expect that retail market headwinds will persist throughout 2017 as many retailers address strategic challenges with enterprise transformation," he said.

Adjusted EPS was flat Y/Y, though it beat expectations. Cash from operations was at $61.3M, vs. a year-ago $40.4M. Days sales outstanding was 53 days, vs. 63 days at last quarter's end.

Revenue breakout: Software license, $22.8M (up 10.5%); Services, $108.8M (down 6.4%); Hardware and other, $11.9M (down 8.5%).

It's trimmed full-year guidance on revenues to $606M-$620M (flat to 3% growth, and below consensus for $624.5M) from a previous $622M-$632M. It reiterated guidance for adjusted EPS of $1.89-$1.93, vs. consensus for $1.91.

