Electronics for Imaging -12.6% as sales decline, miss

Electronics for Imaging (EFII +1.2% ) has tumbled 12.6% after hours following a Q1 report where sales declined and missed expectations as Americas revenues fell.

“To address the challenges we faced in Q1 we are taking steps to better execute on our pipeline, while further leveraging the solid growth in the textile printing business, the start of the Nozomi beta rollout and our new product introductions in the back half of the year," says CEO Guy Gecht.

Revenue by segment: Industrial inkjet, $123.3M (down 2%); Productivity software, $35.1M (up 7.7%); Fiery, $70.4M (down 7.2%).

Revenue by geography: Americas, $109.9M (down 8.6%); EMEA, $88M (up 5.3%); APAC, $30.8M (up 1.6%).

Cash and equivalents came to $151.1M, down from last quarter's $164.3M and a year-ago $190.2M. Net cash from operations was $14.9M, up from a year-ago $8.97M.

Press Release