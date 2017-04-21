Focus turns to French election

The world is turning its attention to France, where voters will head to the polls on Sunday to choose their next president.

It's a close race between the four frontrunners, which include independent Emmanuel Macron, far-right Marine Le Pen, Conservative Francois Fillon and far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Since an outright majority is unlikely, a run-off between the two leading candidates is expected and scheduled for May 7.

