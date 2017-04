France is the second-largest economy in the eurozone and it president holds enough powers to influence the country's economic and political path.

Both Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Melenchon have proposed, via different routes, taking France out of the euro and, like Britain, out of the EU.

Other candidates have put a greater focus on domestic issues, such as tax reform, unemployment and the national debt.

CAC 40 -0.5% in early trade.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, ERO, EWQ, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR