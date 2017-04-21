Strong eurozone business activity

Business activity in the eurozone hit a fresh six-year high in April amid strong demand, with the bloc's flash composite PMI coming in at 56.7, compared to 56.4 in March.

"France's elections pose the highest near-term risk to the outlook, but in the lead-up to the vote the business mood has clearly been buoyant," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

