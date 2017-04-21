Lantronix expands sales partnerships in Asia Pacific Japan region

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) announced the addition of new channel relationships in the Company’s Asia Pacific - Japan region.

The Company signed a distributor agreement with Connector Systems to provide advanced logistics, product delivery and distribution services for Lantronix in New Zealand. Connector Systems will focus on Lantronix external IoT device and IT management solutions.

The Company is also expanding its sales channel in India by entering into agreements with Millennium Semiconductors and Rahi Systems.

Jeff Benck, Lantronix president and CEO said, “The Asia Pacific Japan region represents a growth market for us, and the expansion of our relationship with Ingram Micro and the addition of Millennium and Rahi will allow us to further our reach and support new customers with our industry-leading IT infrastructure management and IoT solutions.”

Press Release