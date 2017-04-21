More on WABCO Holdings' Q1

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) reports sales rose 11% in local currencies in Q1.

Adjusted gross margin rate flat Y/Y at 31.7%.

SG&A expense rate improved 20 bps to 12.3%.

Adjusted operating margin rate up 20 bps to 14.9%.

FY2017 Guidance: Sales growth: $2.85B to $2.99B (+4% to +9% in local currencies); Adjusted operating margin rate: 14.7% to 15.1%; GAAP operating margin rate: 13.9% to 14.3%; Adjusted net income: $297.5M to $324.3M; GAAP net income: $291.5M to $318.3M; Adjusted EPS: $5.55 to $6.05; Diluted EPS: $5.44 to $5.94; Diluted shares outstanding: ~54M