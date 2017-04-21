Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Cascadian Therapeutics (NYSE:CASC) initiated with Buy rating and $13 (232% upside) price target by BTIG Research.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) initiated with Strong Buy rating and $4.30 (56% upside) price target by Raymond James.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) initiated with Strong Buy rating and $14 (+122% upside) by Raymond James.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) initiated with Buy rating and $135 (17% upside) price target by Maxim Group.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) downgraded to Underweight with $30 (17% downside risk) price target by JPMorgan.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) downgraded to Hold with a $221 (3% upside) price target by Jefferies.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) price target cut to $10 (13% upside) from $15 by JPMorgan. Price target range cut to $7 - 9 (10% downside risk from midpoint) by Wells Fargo. Rated Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) price target target cut to $140 (2% upside) by Leerink.