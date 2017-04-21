Gilead's NASH candidate GS-0976 shows treatment effect in early-stage study

Results from a small (n=10) open-label proof-of-concept study assessing Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) GS-0976 20 mg administered orally once daily for 12 weeks in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) showed statistically significant improvements in liver fat content and noninvasive markers of fibrosis. The data are being presented today at The International Liver Congress in Amsterdam.

At week 12, study participants experienced a median decrease of 29% from baseline in hepatic DNL and a 43% decrease in liver fat content (p=0.006) as measured by MRI-related metrics.

All adverse events were either Grade 1 or Grade 2. There were no discontinuations.

GS-0976 inhibits an enzyme called Acetyl-CoA carboxylase (ACC) which decreases the biochemical process of synthesizing fatty acids called hepatic de novo lipogenesis (DNL).

A separate Phase 2 study in 125 NASH patients is ongoing. Top-line results should be available this summer.