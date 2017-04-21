Honeywell +2.1% raising guidance range

Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.66 up 11% Y/Y, and topping estimates by $0.04.

Organic sales growth by segment in Q1: Aerospace flat; Home and Building +3%; Performance Materials +5%; Safety and Productivity +3%.

"Honeywell reported a strong start to 2017, with over 2% organic sales growth, 70 bps of segment margin expansion, and free cash flow of nearly $800M that was more than six times greater than 2016," CEO Darius Adamczyk declared. "As a result of our performance, we are raising the low end of our full-year guidance by $0.05. We now anticipate that 2017 earnings per share will be $6.90 to $7.10, up 7%-10%, excluding divestitures, any pension mark-to-market adjustments, and 2016 debt refinancing charges.

Conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET.

HON +2.1% premarket

Q1 results