AbbVie's G/P achieves 95% cure rate after eight weeks of treatment in HCV-3 patients

Results from the Phase 3 ENDURANCE-3 study showed once-daily treatment with AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) pan-genotypic HCV regimen of glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (G/P) for eight weeks produced a cure rate of 95% (n=149/157) in difficult-to-treat genotype 3 patients without cirrhosis. The data are being presented today at The International Liver Congress in Amsterdam.

The 95% cure rate (SVR12) was also observed at week 12 (n=222/233). Additionally, 12 weeks of treatment with G/P was non-inferior to 12 weeks of treatment with sofosbuvir plus daclatasvir [cure rate: 97% (n=111/115)].

Patients with HCV-3 experience more rapid disease progression and have the highest rates of fibrosis, fatty liver and liver cancer. Genotype 3 accounts for 18% of HCV-positive patients worldwide.