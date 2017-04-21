Futures up with focus on France

The CAC 40 is down 0.6% ahead of French elections this weekend, which could determine if the nation keeps the euro, and like Britain, whether it bounces out of the EU. Euro -0.2% to $1.07.

The rest of Europe is not getting involved in the doomsday gloom, as bourses show green, while U.S. futures inch higher: Dow and S&P 500 +0.1% ; Nasdaq +0.2% .

Oil is flat at $50.72/bbl, gold is steady at $1283/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is unmoved at 2.23%.

