XBiotech gets thumbs down on CRC candidate in pre-opinion meeting with EMA advisory committee; shares plummet 33% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) is down 33% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of a negative outcome from its meeting with members of the European Medicines Agency's advisory committee regarding its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) seeking approval of its candidate antibody to treat colorectal cancer.

In a meeting to discuss the Day 180 List of Outstanding Issues, members of the advisory committee CHMP rendered a "negative trend" vote which means that a positive opinion from its formal review of the MAA is unlikely. The key stumbling block appeared to be clinical relevance.

CEO John Simard says, “We are disappointed by the outcome of the meeting. We believe that the data speak in a clear and resounding voice to clinical relevance of a new antibody therapy in advanced colorectal cancer. We believe that findings from our Phase III study show that we have developed an important endpoint and methodology to evaluate anti-cancer therapy in advanced stage disease and that our monoclonal antibody represents a breakthrough treatment in patients with advanced colorectal cancer. The EMA marketing authorization application procedure enables the appeal of negative decisions from the oral explanation. We may seek access to this process at the appropriate time.”