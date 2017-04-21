Helios and Matheson Analytics and RedZone add London for real-time crime data

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) went up 20% yesterday on the announcement of adding London to the RedZone Map real-time crime mapping coverage.

The RedZone Map app users in London will be more aware of their surroundings and avoid higher crime locations and the addition comes at a time when London is seeing sharp increase in crime rates.

“It has always been our goal to enhance personal safety worldwide and our launch in London is a critical first step in extending our international reach,” said Ted Farnsworth, founder of RedZone.

Press Release

